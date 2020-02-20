Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jarvis Landry underwent surgery earlier this month to fix a nagging hip injury.

Landry revealed the procedure on his Instagram account Thursday. Dr. Chris Larson performed the surgery Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

League sources told ESPN and Cleveland.com that Landry is expected to return during training camp. The team expects the Pro Bowl wideout to make a full recovery for the 2020 season.

Landry, who was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl last season, opted to undergo the operation after the Pro Bowl when he realized the pain level of the hip ailment.

"I realized how much pain I was in," Landry said in the video. "I was kind of happy I went to the Pro Bowl, because that was more of an indication that I needed the surgery."

Despite the nagging injury, Landry recorded 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns last season. He didn't miss a game but was frequently listed on the Browns' injury report as a limited participant in practice.