Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) was scheduled to earn a base salary of $8 million in 2020. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from veteran linebacker Nigel Bradham after four seasons.

League sources told ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia that Bradham was informed of the Eagles' decision to release him Tuesday afternoon. According to Spotrac, the 30-year-old linebacker was scheduled to earn a base salary of $8 million in 2020.

The roster move will give the Eagles an additional $4.5 million in cap space, boosting their projected total to about $45 million in cap room as the team enters free agency this off-season.

The Buffalo Bills originally selected Bradham in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He signed with the Eagles in 2016 and quickly became a key member of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense.

Bradham, a member of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII championship team, averaged 96 total tackles across his first three seasons in Philadelphia but was hampered by an ankle injury last season. He recorded only 61 tackles and one interception in 12 regular-season games in 2019.

In 115 career games between the Bills and Eagles, Bradham has tallied 619 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, three interceptions, five forced fumbles and 33 passes defensed.