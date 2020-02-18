New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the NFL's all-time leader is passing yards and passing touchdowns. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said Tuesday he will return to the team for another season.

"My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it," Brees wrote on Instagram. "Love you Who Dat Nation [Saints fans]. Let's make another run at it!"

The free agent gunslinger completed 74.3 percent of his throws for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 starts in 2019. Brees, 41, has played 14 seasons with the Saints. He played the first five seasons of his career for the San Diego Chargers.

Brees ranks No. 1 all time in career passing yards and touchdowns. The 13-time Pro Bowl selection and 2006 All-Pro won a Super Bowl in 2010. The Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 NFC Championship game. The Minnesota Vikings knocked Brees' Saints out of the playoffs this year in the wild card round.

Brees signed a two-year, $50 million contract extension with the Saints in 2018.

The Saints had several other talented quarterbacks on their roster in 2019, including Tayson Hill and Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater completed 132-of-195 passes for 1,370 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in six games in 2019 while filling in for Brees during an early-season injury absence.

Hill has been used in specific packages as a runner, wide receiver and passer, but never has thrown more than two passes in a game during his NFL career.

Bridgewater and Hill are both free agents this off-season. Bridgewater is free to sign with any team since he is an unrestricted free agent. The Saints can match any offer Hill might sign with another team, as he is a restricted free agent.

Brees told NBC Sports on Jan. 31 that he would be willing to concede some snaps to Hill if they both were on the roster in 2020.

"If I'm back, and Taysom's along side me, call the plays that puts us in the best position to win," Brees said. "If that means Taysom Hill is taking 30 snaps a game, 25 snaps a game, so be it. I'm all for that."

The NFL free agency period begins March 18.