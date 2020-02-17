Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker channeled Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes with a sidearm throw for a touchdown during a win against the St. Louis BattleHawks in Week 2 of the 2020 XFL season.

Walker's unusual toss came with 3:21 remaining in the first quarter of the Roughnecks' 28-24 win Sunday at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Roughnecks had the ball on the BattleHawks' 7-yard line for a 2nd-and-7 play before Walker took the snap.

The Roughnecks quarterback stepped back in the pocket and scanned the field, before using his right arm to throw a sidearm pass around several players. The throw split several defenders and landed in the hands of Cam Phillips, giving the Roughnecks a 21-6 lead.

The throw looked like the type of pass Mahomes would throw. The Super Bowl LIV MVP has thrown several unusual passes during his young NFL career, including multiple no-look attempts. Mahomes also wants to add a behind-the-back pass to his arsenal.

While Walker channeled Mahomes on the touchdown toss, he also looked like 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson at another point in the game. Walker scrambled for an incredible 11-yard run in the second quarter, before throwing another touchdown pass to Phillips. Walker took the snap on a 2nd-and-10 play from the BattleHawks' 43-yard line during that electric sequence.

He first avoided a sack attempt by spinning backward before running to his left. Walker then avoided a second wave of BattleHawks defenders before he sprinted forward for a first down.

Walker completed 20 of 31 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He also had four carries for 27 yards. Phillips had eight catches for 63 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Walker, 24, joined the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The Temple product mostly played on the Colts' practice squad before being released prior to the 2019 season.

The Roughnecks (2-0) face the Tampa Bay Vipers at 2 p.m. EST Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Walker leads the XFL with seven passing scores.