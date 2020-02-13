Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (R) led the team in postseason touchdown catches with two last season. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans signed tight end Anthony Firkser to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Firkser was scheduled to become an exclusive-rights free agent in March. The team didn't disclose financial terms of the agreement.

The New York Jets signed Firkser as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Harvard. He latched on with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad as a rookie but was eventually waived in April 2018. The Titans signed Firkser less than a month later.

Firkser started the 2018 campaign on the Titans' practice squad but was later signed to the active roster. He finished that season with 19 receptions for 225 yards and one touchdown.

#Titans agree to terms with tight end Anthony Firkser Details » https://t.co/lsa4toIl1x pic.twitter.com/cIvS7p6sx0— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 13, 2020

Last season, Firkser recorded 14 catches for 204 yards and one touchdown in 15 regular-season games (one start). His two career regular-season scores came against the Jets and Chiefs.

Firkser, who led the Titans in postseason touchdown catches (two) last season, became the first player from Harvard to score a touchdown in the playoffs.