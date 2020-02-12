Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions last season. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston recently underwent LASIK eye surgery.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Winston had the procedure to correct his nearsightedness.

"He had LASIK. And he didn't want to count out any options that he had that could possibly help him with the game he loves so much," Winston's publicist, Denise White, told reporters. "He doesn't want to miss out on an opportunity that presents itself.

"This is the game he loves and he wants to be the best at it and if there are any options that can improve his game he is willing to do it."

Winston previously posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing optometry glasses, leading to speculation about the procedure.

Winston has struggled with nearsightedness throughout his career, according to ESPN. During his time at Florida State and with the Buccaneers, television cameras frequently showed Winston squinting at the scoreboard.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told reporters at the end of the 2019-20 season that Winston sometimes practices in goggles.

RELATED Former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa receives positive test results on injured hip

"He can't read the scoreboard, but he can see the guys in front of him, so he's fine," Arians said at the time.

It remains unclear if poor vision has impacted Winston and the accuracy of his throws. Winston, who has struggled with interceptions in his career, tossed 30 picks last season but recorded a league-best 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.

Winston, 26, became the first quarterback in league history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season. His 19,737 passing yards rank as the seventh most of any NFL signal-caller since 2015.