Former Houston Texans head coach Dom Capers served as the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator from 2009-17. He will be entering his 33rd season as an NFL coach. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings hired veteran coach Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant on head coach Mike Zimmer's staff, the team announced Monday.

Capers, 69, is entering his 33rd season as an NFL coach. He most recently served as a senior defensive assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

In Minnesota, Capers will work alongside Zimmer, who spent 14 seasons as a defensive coordinator before becoming the Vikings' head coach in 2014.

The Vikings' defensive unit, led by Pro Bowl defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen, All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks and standout defensive backs Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes, finished fifth in the league in scoring defense, third in interceptions and second in red zone efficiency last season.

The #Vikings have added Dom Capers to the 2020 coaching staff as senior defensive assistant. : https://t.co/kUXLkgnM1i pic.twitter.com/YdQAoK79EY— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 10, 2020

Capers has spent 24 years of his coaching career as a defensive coordinator or head coach. He was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and Houston Texans (2002-05) when both were expansion teams.

Capers also served as defensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers (1992-94), Jaguars (1999-2000), Miami Dolphins (2006-07) and Green Bay Packers (2009-17).