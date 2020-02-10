Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles and his wife, Tori Foles, are expecting their second child.

Tori Foles announced the upcoming addition to the family Sunday on Instagram. Baby No. 2 is due in June. The couple welcomed their daughter Lily in 2017.

"So fun celebrating dear friends and getting away for a few days! Baby Foles isn't hiding anymore," Tori Foles wrote Sunday on Instagram. "Coming in June. We are so grateful and excited to give Lily a little bestie."

The couple married in 2014, while the Jaguars quarterback was with the Philadelphia Eagles. Nick Foles, 31, signed a four-year, $88 million contract last off-season to join the Jaguars. He completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 736 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in four starts during his 2019 campaign.

He is expected to be in a competition with fellow Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew this off-season and preseason prior to the Jaguars' 2020 campaign.