Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to get healthier as the 2020 NFL Draft nears.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday the most recent test results on Tagovailoa came back "as positive as possible" and showed that his fractured hip has healed.

Tagovailoa, a projected first-round selection in April's NFL Draft, has good range of motion in the hip. According to NFL Media, he could return to football activities in a month if he continues to progress well.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up underwent major hip surgery in November, which caused him to miss the rest of his junior season at Alabama. He declared for the upcoming draft on Jan. 6, saying that he was optimistic he could return to the field in time for the start of the 2020 season.

Tagovailoa's agent, Leigh Steinberg, told AL.com last month that his client is expected to be healthy by April and able to participate in throwing workouts for NFL teams. Steinberg said Tagovailoa could hold about a 40-minute throwing session either at Alabama's pro day in March or a separate pro day sometime before the draft, depending on the quarterback's health.

Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions with the Crimson Tide last season.