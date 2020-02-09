San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek was placed on injured reserve in December. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers veteran tight end Garrett Celek announced his retirement from the NFL with a post on social media this weekend.

Celek, 31, posted a message on Instagram and thanked the 49ers organization "for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams."

"I can't thank the 49ers organization enough for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams and all of the countless relationships I've made along the way, especially my tight ends," Celek wrote Friday. "Thanks for supplying me with endless stories and memories. Niner Faithful, thank you for cheering me on these past eight seasons, love y'all. Celektime is clockin out."

Celek, who began the season on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing off-season back surgery, had his 2019-20 campaign end when he was placed on injured reserve in December. He indicated during the week before Super Bowl LIV that he was considering retirement.

Celek was the second-longest-tenured player on the 49ers' roster, behind only offensive tackle Joe Staley.

RELATED Pittsburgh Steelers extend GM Kevin Colbert through 2021 NFL Draft

The 49ers signed Celek as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He spent his entire eight-year NFL career in San Francisco, finishing with 82 receptions for 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns in 91 games.