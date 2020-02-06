Former Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle had one season remaining on a two-year, $10.5 million contract that he signed with the Los Angeles Rams last off-season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Veteran safety Eric Weddle announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after 13 seasons.

Weddle, 35, made the announcement with a post on Twitter. The former Los Angeles Rams defensive back had one season remaining on a two-year, $10.5 million contract that he signed with the team last off-season.

"I wish Eric and his family the best as he retires from football," Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a statement Thursday. "Eric had a distinguished 13-year career in the NFL, where he played at a high level and earned respect across the entire league. He is one of the smartest and most instinctual players I have ever been around.

"Last season, he served as a captain on our team and was a key cog on our defense. More than that, he was a leader in our locker room and set a professional example for everyone he encountered."

RELATED Pittsburgh Steelers extend GM Kevin Colbert through 2021 NFL Draft

Weddle previously indicated at the end of the Rams' 9-7 season that he was considering retirement.

"Whatever the decision happens [to be], whether it's me or them, it's all good," Weddle said Dec. 22. "If it is [my last game], I'm ready for the next step of being at home with my kids. I've missed them dearly."

Weddle, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro, finished with 1,178 total tackles, 29 interceptions, 99 passes defensed, 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns in 201 career regular-season games.

The then-San Diego Chargers selected Weddle in the second round (No. 37 overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Utah. He played nine seasons for the Chargers (2007-15) before spending three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2016-18).