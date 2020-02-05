Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed general manager Kevin Colbert to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

With the one-year extension, Colbert will remain with the Steelers through the 2021 NFL Draft. His current deal went through this year's draft in April.

"I am happy to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert's contract for an additional year," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Kevin continues to play a key role in our success and his dedication to our personnel efforts is unparalleled. We are pleased he will lead those efforts for at least one more year."

Colbert, entering his 21st year with the organization, joined the Steelers in February 2000 as the director of football operations. He is in his 10th year as the team's general manager.

During Colbert's time with the team, the Steelers have won nine division titles and two Super Bowl championships. Pittsburgh has also won three AFC Championship games and had 15 winning seasons in that span.

"It's hard to quantify how fortunate I am to have been a part of this organization the last 20 years," Colbert said in a statement. "I look forward to the challenge of getting our team back into playoff contention while never losing sight of our ultimate goal -- winning a Super Bowl."

Last season, Colbert was instrumental in acquiring defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Fitzpatrick made an immediate impact in Pittsburgh, recording 57 total tackles, five interceptions, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown in 14 regular-season games with the Steelers.