Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) joined the Raiders in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders signed running back Jalen Richard to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

League sources told NFL Media that Richard's two-year deal is worth $7 million. He can earn up to $8 million, with $4.6 million fully guaranteed.

Richard, who joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016, became the fourth pending free agent to re-sign with the team as it finishes the move to Las Vegas this year, joining veteran cornerback Nevin Lawson and offensive linemen Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good.

Richard, 26, has been a popular offensive weapon for Raiders head coach Jon Gruden due to his pass-catching ability out of the backfield. He caught a team-high 68 passes in 2018 and tied for fourth on the team with 36 receptions last season.

The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Richard has averaged five yards per carry in his NFL career. He has recorded 1,170 rushing yards on 233 attempts with three touchdowns and has caught 160 passes for 1,380 yards and three receiving scores in 64 career games.

We have signed Jalen Richard to a two-year extension. More » https://t.co/NEVL3JvPQJ pic.twitter.com/1aR82boPYo— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 5, 2020

As a rookie in 2016, Richard turned his first-career carry into a 75-yard touchdown and became only the fourth player in league history to record a touchdown run of 75-plus yards in his NFL debut, joining Oran Pape (1930), Alan Ameche (1955) and Ottis Anderson (1979).