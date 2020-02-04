Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Nearly 100 million people watched as the Kansas City Chiefs made a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the San Fransisco 49ers during the Super Bowl on Sunday, representing a slight uptick in viewership from the year before, according to preliminary data.

The Nielsen company said in a press release Monday that based on preliminary results, the telecast for Super Bowl LIV on FOX drew an average television audience of about 99.9 million viewers -- up a smidge from the 98.5 million viewers who tuned in last year to watch the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

However, the increase in viewership ends a four-year decline that began in 2015 that saw a record 114.4 million people watch Super Bowl XLIX when the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24.

According to the data, 69 percent of U.S. homes with television in use had their dials turned to the Super Bowl, the company said.

When it comes to social media, people made 43.9 million interactions online about the game, making it not only the most "social TV program" of Sunday by the most social television telecast of the year, Nielsen said.

However, while the game drew lots of attention online, it was the halftime show that really engaged the public as the most Twitter interactions during the game occurred immediately following the performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, it said, stating the pair generated some 144,000 interactions on the platform.

Jeniffer Lopez also earned the game's "top social talent account," Nielsen said, by generating 2.2 million engagements, dwarfing the 514,000 engagements Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes garnered as the "most socially engaging athlete account."

The television rating company also said the cost for a 30-second commercial spot hit a record $5.399 million for the game Sunday, up a little more than $160,000 per half-minute of airtime from last year -- both of which cast a large shadow over the $37,500 asked for during the first Super Bowl in 1967.