Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid led his team to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that Andy Reid has come "into the stratosphere we all expected" after the veteran head coach led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Goodell spoke about Reid during the Super Bowl LIV winning team news conference at the Hilton Miami Downtown Hotel. Reid waited 21 seasons to get his first title, the longest for a head coach in NFL history.

The Chiefs hadn't won a title in 50 years, before their dramatic 31-20 comeback win against the 49ers Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"Coach Reid, one of the great coaches in our league, got his first Super Bowl victory," Goodell said. "Congratulations to coach, who has now come into the stratosphere that we all expected. He has always been one of the greatest coaches in this league.

RELATED Chiefs stage another comeback to beat 49ers for Super Bowl LIV title

"He won't admit it, but he has also been one of the great advisers for me. He has been an extraordinary help to me as a commissioner."

Reid, 61, started his NFL coaching career in 1992 as a tight ends coach and assistant line coach for the Green Bay Packers. He got his first head coaching job in 1999 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid became Chiefs coach in 2013.

He had a 10-9 record in the postseason, before joining the Chiefs. Reid lost in his only previous Super Bowl appearance, when the New England Patriots beat his Eagles by three points in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.

"It's a great experience, especially doing it with the guys I was able to do it with and the organization," Reid said of winning the Super Bowl.

"We all know that it's not a one-man show. It takes a team to get there, not just the players or coaches, but everybody. That's the part you think about -- all of the hard work everybody has done to get you to this point."

Several Chiefs players praised Reid in their post-game comments after Sunday's win. Some of Reid's former Eagles players also saluted the veteran coach for ending his championship drought.

RELATED Super Bowl LIV officiating crew to set record in championship game

"Congratulations coach," former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins said Sunday in a Twitter video. "I told y'all I would be shedding tears of joy. I'm so proud of being someone that played under you. You are a friend of mine. I'm so happy for you coach. It took awhile, but you deserved it.

"You blessed so many people and helped them redeem themselves along the way."

Highlights from Super Bowl LIV in Miami Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo "We never lost faith, that's the biggest thing," Mahomes said. "Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That's what we have preached all year long." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Chiefs Cam Erving kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Chiefs Travis Kelce celebrates the team's first Super Bowl win since 1970. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points to bring a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter before the Chiefs made their comeback to win the game. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) and linebacker Demone Harris (52) celebrate in the confetti. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo The Chiefs outgained the 49ers 397 total yards to 351. Kansas City also won the time of possession battle by more than six minutes. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked with a sports drink. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) greets 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the game. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) and safety Tarvarius Moore leave the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after the go-ahead touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Chiefs running back Damien Williams scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Garoppolo lies on the field in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Garoppolo (C) is sacked in the fourth quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo License Photo 49ers free safety Tarvarius Moore celebrates after an interception against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter . Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Moore makes an interception. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo License Photo Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV. "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!" said Shakira . "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!" Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo "The message [of my performance] is gonna be ‘Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am. And being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible," Shakira told 60 Minutes . Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | "Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo In the run-up to the show, Shakira (L) had said the selection of her and Lopez was "a very important moment for the Latino community in this country." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo License Photo Shakira opens the halftime show. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk celebrates a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk dives over the goal line with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Garoppolo in the second quarter as Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu defends. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts after a penalty nullified a completed pass against the Chiefs in the second quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tackles Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman during the second quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and the Chiefs defense celebrates an interception against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out on a keeper and 12 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Chiefs running back Damien Williams finds an opening against the 49ers in the first half. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Mahomes (L) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (C) and defensive end Ronald Blair (98) in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Mahomes (C) throws to running back Damien Williams (R) in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo Mahomes reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo Mahomes scores against 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on a one-yard run in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Mahomes slides away from 49ers defenders in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill evades a tackle by 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo License Photo San Francisco 49ers' Richie James (R) bobbles the ball in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle (L) in the first quarter . Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (20) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), forcing a fumble near the goal line and a first down in the first quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) and teammates show solidarity before facing the 49ers. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo The San Francisco 49ers take the field. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo The Kansas City Chiefs take the field. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo License Photo Demi Lovato sings the national anthem before kickoff. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | This was the second performance Lovato has made since her overdose and hospitalization in 2018. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Sunlight illuminates fans in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Christine Sun Kim sings "America the Beautiful." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Football fans stand in a moment of silence to honor Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a California helicopter crash. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo License Photo 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers stands on the sidelines before the start of Super Bowl LIV. Sowers is the first openly gay coach in the NFL. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill reacts during warm ups. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo Mahomes warms up before the start of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo License Photo Mahomes says during the game he wants to make a behind-the-back pass. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | According to Caesars, Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites to win the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo New York Yankee great Alex Rodriguez (L) and former San Francisco receiver Jerry Rice meet before the start of the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) puts his arm around New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Rapper Jay-Z arrives on the field with his and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A Chiefs fan arrives for Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Fans buy Super Bowl LIV souvenirs outside the Hard Rock Stadium. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Chiefs cheerleaders entertain football fans in the Fan Zone. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Fans crowd the Fan Zone before the game. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Reid signed a five-year contract extension with the Chiefs before the 2017 season. He has a 207-128-1 career record and is 15-14 in 29 postseason appearances. Reid has had at least 10 wins in 14 of his 21 seasons as a head coach. He has only posted a losing record in three of those seasons.

The Chiefs are 77-35 in seven seasons under Reid.