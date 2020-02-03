The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV averaged 99.9 million viewers on Fox, marking the first ratings increase for the NFL championship game in five years.

The Nielsen company announced Monday that viewership increased slightly from last year's Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. The 2019 edition of the NFL title game attracted 98.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Super Bowl viewership was slowly declining since its peak in 2015, when a record 114.4 million people watched the Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

In total, Fox estimated that Sunday's game had 102 million viewers when including those who watched on Fox Deportes or through NFL and Verizon streaming services. That viewership figure makes Super Bowl LIV the 10th most-watched NFL championship game in history.

The Super Bowl LIV halftime performance shared by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira was viewed by 103 million people, according to Fox. That marked a four percent increase in viewership from last year's halftime performance headlined by Maroon 5 and rapper Travis Scott.

Lopez was the top attraction of the title game with 2.2 million engagements on social media, according to Nielsen. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the most socially engaging athlete account in connection with the Super Bowl, with more than 514,000 engagements on social media.