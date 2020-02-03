Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) helped his team overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes is signed through 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while also scoring a rushing touchdown in a win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes said Monday that a future contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs is "stuff handled with other people."

Mahomes, 24, became the youngest player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and an NFL MVP when he led the Chiefs to a comeback victory against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

He struggled for most of the game, before sparking a run of 21 unanswered points and earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is playing on a four-year, $16.42 million rookie contract. He is entering the final year of the deal, ahead of the 2020 season. The Texas Tech product is expected to receive one of the largest contracts in NFL history when he eventually agrees to an extension with the Chiefs.

"That's [contract extension talks] stuff that's handled with other people," Mahomes said at the Super Bowl LIV winning team news conference at the Hilton Miami Downtown Hotel. "Obviously, I want to be in Kansas City for a long time.

"I also want to win a lot of football games here. For me, it's kind of letting that stuff handle itself. I'm in a great organization and have a great team of guys and girls working for me. It's about trusting those people and finding the best way to do it in order to have the best team around me and getting that done whenever the time is right."

Mahomes has a 24-7 regular-season record and a 4-1 postseason record in his young NFL career. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 5,097 yards and a league-high 50 touchdown passes in 2018 during his NFL MVP campaign. Mahomes completed 65.9 percent of his throws for 4,031 yards, 26 scores and five interceptions in 14 starts this season.

Jimmy Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million deal as a free agent in 2018 with the 49ers, setting a record for the biggest deal in NFL history on an average-per-year basis.

The Seattle Seahawks made Russell Wilson the NFL's highest-paid player when they signed the star quarterback to a $140 million contract extension in April.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension in 2018.

Mahomes is expected to earn at least $40 million annually on a new extension with the Chiefs, resetting the salary market for NFL quarterbacks.

The Chiefs star said he will take some time to celebrate his championship before getting back to work and trying to win another Super Bowl in 2021.

"That's the goal," Mahomes said. "You understand how hard it is, but at the same time, every single year you get an opportunity, you are trying to go win a championship. It was awesome to do it this year.

"I'm going to enjoy it for a couple of weeks, but know the mindset is that we are going to get back and grind this off-season, going in trying to do more stuff because we know everybody is going to be gunning for us."