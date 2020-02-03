Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi celebrates after a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi celebrated his team's Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday by paying the adoption fees of all dogs currently living at a Kansas City animal shelter.

The Kansas City Pet Project announced Nnadi's pledge Monday morning. He will pay the adoption fees for all dogs living at the shelter as of Sunday for as long as it takes those dogs to be adopted.

As of Monday morning, there were 117 dogs listed as available for adoption on the Kansas City Pet Project's official website. Adoption fees at the animal shelter normally cost about $150.

"We're so honored to partner with @DerrickNnadi who is sponsoring the adoption fees of all of our adoptable dogs at our locations! What an incredibly generous gesture and we want to thank Derrick for his support all season long," the Kansas City Pet Project wrote Monday on Twitter.

Through his Derrick Nnadi Foundation, the defensive lineman also sponsored a program during the regular season in which he paid the adoption fee for one hard-to-adopt dog after each Chiefs win. All of the dogs in that program found a home.

"Kansas City is on cloud nine this morning with last night's win and we're thrilled to be partnering with Derrick Nnadi on this wonderful initiative," Tori Fugate, the chief communications officer at Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, told ABC News. "Thanks to his incredible support, more than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today."

Nnadi recorded four tackles, one for a loss, in the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Hardens, Fla.