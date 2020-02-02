Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) threw touchdown passes on each of his first two possessions in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, leading his team to a comeback win on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The San Francisco 49ers are attempting to win their sixth Super Bowl, while the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their first Super Bowl since 1970 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 5 of 9 passes for 40 yards in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (20) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) were involved in a hard collision in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) failed to throw a touchdown pass in the first half of Super Bowl LIV before rallying his team to a win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out on a keeper and 12-yards against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-20 comeback win overt the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"We never lost faith, that's the biggest thing," Mahomes said. "Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That's what we have preached all year long."

The win gave the Chiefs their first Super Bowl since 1970.

San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points to bring a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter, before Mahomes came alive.

The 2018 NFL MVP connected with speedster Tyreek Hill for a 44-yard reception to spark the Chiefs' first drive of the final frame, igniting a run of 21 unanswered points down the stretch.

"That was great man, absolutely great," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "I love this guy [Mahomes]. This is what it's all about. I appreciate every bit of it."

Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to end the possession, cutting the Chiefs' deficit to three points. The Chiefs defense then forced a three-and-out from the 49ers offense, before Mahomes threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to running back Damien Williams.

Williams scored a 38-yard rushing touchdown on the Chiefs' next drive, putting the game away. Chiefs defensive back Kendall Fuller intercepted Garoppolo on the 49ers' final possession.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl LIV MVP after completing 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards, two touchdown and two interceptions in the win. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of 31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Highlights from Super Bowl LIV in Miami Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after go-ahead touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) and safety Tarvarius Moore leave the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo lies on the field in the fourth quarter. Garoppolo (C) is sacked in the fourth quarter. 49ers free safety Tarvarius Moore celebrates after an interception against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter. Moore makes an interception. Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV. "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!" said Shakira. "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!" "The message [of my performance] is gonna be 'Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am. And being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible," Shakira told 60 Minutes. "Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said. In the run-up to the show, Shakira (L) had said the selection of her and Lopez was "a very important moment for the Latino community in this country." Shakira opens the halftime show. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk celebrates a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter. 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk dives over the goal line with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Garoppolo in the second quarter as Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu defends. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts after a penalty nullified a completed pass against the Chiefs in the second quarter. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tackles Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman during the second quarter. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out on a keeper and 12 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter. Chiefs running back Damien Williams finds an opening against the 49ers in the first half. Mahomes (L) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (C) and defensive end Ronald Blair (98) in the first quarter. Mahomes (C) throws to running back Damien Williams (R) in the first quarter. Mahomes reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Mahomes scores against 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on a one-yard run in the first quarter. Mahomes slides away from 49ers defenders in the first quarter. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill evades a tackle by 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in the first quarter. San Francisco 49ers' Richie James (R) bobbles the ball in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle (L) in the first quarter. 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (20) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), forcing a fumble near the goal line and a first down in the first quarter. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) and teammates show solidarity before facing the 49ers. The San Francisco 49ers take the field. The Kansas City Chiefs take the field. Demi Lovato sings the national anthem before kickoff. This was the second performance Lovato has made since her overdose and hospitalization in 2018. Sunlight illuminates fans in the first quarter. Christine Sun Kim sings "America the Beautiful." Football fans stand in a moment of silence to honor Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a California helicopter crash. 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers stands on the sidelines before the start of Super Bowl LIV. Sowers is the first openly gay coach in the NFL. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill reacts during warm ups. Mahomes warms up before the start of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes says during the game he wants to make a behind-the-back pass. According to Caesars, Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites to win the game. New York Yankee great Alex Rodriguez (L) and former San Francisco receiver Jerry Rice meet before the start of the game. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) puts his arm around New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the game. Rapper Jay-Z arrives on the field with his and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. A Chiefs fan arrives for Super Bowl LIV. Fans buy Super Bowl LIV souvenirs outside the Hard Rock Stadium. Chiefs cheerleaders entertain football fans in the Fan Zone. Fans crowd the Fan Zone before the game.

Williams had 21 touches for 133 total yards and two scores in the win. Hill had nine catches for 105 yards.

The Chiefs outgained the 49ers 397 total yards to 351. Kansas City also won the time of possession battle by more than six minutes.

San Francisco and Kansas City were tied 10-10 at halftime. Mahomes threw interceptions on each of his two third quarter drives, before throwing touchdowns on his first two drives of the fourth quarter, leading the Chiefs to the dramatic win.

The 49ers defense forced a three-and-out on the Chiefs' first drive of the game. The 49ers then took 5:58 off the clock during their first possession, which resulted in a 38-yard field goal from Robbie Gould.

Mahomes, who appeared a bit hesitant on the Chiefs' first drive, made throws with conviction on the Chiefs' second possession. He found Kelce for several big plays on the drive. Mahomes gave the Chiefs a four-point edge with a one-yard run in the first quarter.

The 49ers had the ball at the start of the second quarter, but not for long. Garoppolo let a pass sail to his right while being mauled by the Chiefs' defensive line. The throw was intercepted by Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Mahomes launched a 28-yard pass to Sammy Watkins two plays later, putting the Chiefs in striking distance, but the 49ers defense held up in the red zone. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 31-yard field goal to increase Kansas City's advantage to 10-3 about five minutes into the second frame.

The 49ers rebounded on their second drive of the second quarter, tying the game on a Garoppolo's 15-yard pass to Juszczyk. The scoring connection ended a seven-play, 80-yard drive.

The 49ers used their physical defensive front and ball-hawking secondary to overcome the early 10-3 deficit and take control of the game in the third quarter.

Gould gave the 49ers a 13-10 with a field goal on the first drive of the second half. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner then intercepted Mahomes, sparking a 6-play, 55-yard scoring drive. Raheem Mostert ended the drive with a one-yard run, giving the 49ers a 10-point edge.

Chiefs fans dominated the decibel level from the stands at Hard Rock Stadium, with more supporters making the trek from Kansas City than San Francisco. But the 49ers quieted the crowd by keeping Mahomes on the sideline and using long drives to take time off the clock in the third quarter.

Mahomes connected with Kelce for a one-yard score to end the Chiefs' first drive of the fourth quarter. He threw a five-yard touchdown toss to Williams on his second possession of the quarter, sparking the Chiefs victory.

"We had to jump in it," Mahomes said. "The defense got some big stops and we found a way to win. Coach Reid told me to keep firing. Keep on believing. He gives me the confidence to go out there and it worked out well in the end."

Mahomes became the youngest player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and an NFL MVP award with the victory, at 24 years and 138 days old. Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith held the previous mark at 24 years and 233 days old.