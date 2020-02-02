Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 5 of 9 passes for 40 yards in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have a 7-3 lead on the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes scored the only touchdown of the first quarter, running in from one yard out on an option play with 36 seconds remaining in the frame. Mahomes' score capped off a 15-play, 75-yard drive.

Chiefs fans dominated the decibel level from the stadium stands, with more supporters making the trek from Kansas City than San Francisco.

The 49ers defense forced a three-and-out on the Chiefs' first drive. The 49ers then took 5:58 off the clock during their first possession, which resulted in a 38-yard field goal from Robbie Gould.

RELATED Super Bowl LIV officiating crew to set record in championship game

The Chiefs loaded the line of scrimmage with defenders to stop the 49ers' running game, forcing San Francisco to find more creative ways to run the ball. Deebo Samuel had the biggest play of the opening drive, taking a reverse 32 yards for a first down.

The Chiefs defense held up in the red zone, forcing the 49ers to settle for three points.

Mahomes, who appeared a bit hesitant on the Chiefs' first drive, made throws with conviction on the Chiefs' second possession. He found star tight end Travis Kelce for several big plays on the drive.

He also took a huge hit before being denied during a run toward the end zone. He found pay dirt two plays later to give his team a four-point advantage.

Highlights from Super Bowl LIV in Miami License Photo San Francisco 49ers' Richie James (R) bobbles the ball in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle (L) in the first quarter . Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (20) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), forcing a fumble near the goal line and a first down in the first quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo The San Francisco 49ers take the field. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo The Kansas City Chiefs take the field. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo License Photo Demi Lovato sings the national anthem before kickoff. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | This was the second performance Lovato has made since her overdose and hospitalization in 2018. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Sunlight illuminates fans in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Christine Sun Kim sings "America the Beautiful." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Football fans stand in a moment of silence to honor Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a California helicopter crash. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo License Photo 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers stands on the sidelines before the start of Super Bowl LIV. Sowers is the first openly gay coach in the NFL. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Mahomes warms up before the start of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo License Photo Mahomes says during the game he wants to make a behind-the-back pass. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | According to Caesars, Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites to win the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo New York Yankee great Alex Rodriguez (L) and former San Francisco receiver Jerry Rice meet before the start of the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) puts his arm around New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Rapper Jay-Z arrives on the field with his and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A Chiefs fan arrives for Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Fans buy Super Bowl LIV souvenirs outside the Hard Rock Stadium. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Chiefs cheerleaders entertain football fans in the Fan Zone. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Fans crowd the Fan Zone before the game. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes is attempting to become the youngest player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and an NFL MVP award. He is 24 and 138 days old, edging record-holder Emmitt Smith (24, 233 days).

Mahomes completed 5 of 9 passes for 40 yards in the first quarter. Chiefs running back Damien Williams had five carries for 32 yards. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 3 of 4 passes for 11 yards in the first frame.