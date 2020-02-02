Pittsburgh Steelers great Troy Polamalu was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers great Troy Polamalu headlined the final members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2020 class.

Former Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater, then-St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce, ex-Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson, former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James and Polamalu were selected for enshrinement into the Hall of Fame.

The five modern-era inductees were chosen by the Hall of Fame's board of selectors and were formally announced during Saturday's NFL Honors show. The enshrinees will also be recognized during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The newest group will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio.

Polamalu, who was in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame, was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. He became the ninth first-ballot Hall of Famer in the last four classes.

"Honestly, it's just surreal," Polamalu told the Steelers' official website. "I really feel surreal. I'm very thankful for all my teammates. This truly is a tribute to them. I feel honored and unworthy of this, to be honest."

Atwater was also an eight-time Pro Bowler and a two-time champion with the Broncos. He had at least 100 tackles in six seasons and was a first-team All-Decade selection in the 1990s.

James made the cut for the Hall of Fame in his fourth year as a finalist. The four-time Pro Bowl choice ranks 13th in NFL history in rushing yards (12,246).

Bruce was a key member of the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense, recording eight 1,000-yard seasons. He ranks fifth in league history with 15,208 receiving yards.

Hutchinson, a five-time All-Pro, was an anchor for both the Seahawks and Vikings, earning Pro Bowl honors seven times.

The centennial candidates who were previously selected for enshrinement were offensive tackle Jimbo Covert, head coach Bill Cowher, head coach Jimmy Johnson, offensive tackle Winston Hill, wide receiver Harold Carmichael, offensive tackle Duke Slater, defensive end/linebacker Ed Sprinkle, NFL Films icon Steve Sabol, defensive tackle Alex Karras, safety Bobby Dillon, safety Donnie Shell, executive George Young, wide receiver Mac Speedie, safety Cliff Harris and former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue.