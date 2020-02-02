Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has a 26-22 record in three seasons with the Chargers. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Anthony Lynn agreed on a contract extension shortly before Sunday's championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

League sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times on Sunday that Lynn was awarded an extension this past week that leaves him with "multiple years on his contract." The exact length of the extension wasn't immediately known. The team hasn't confirmed the agreement.

Lynn, who was hired in January 2017, had one season left on his previous contract. According to ESPN, Lynn signed the deal shortly before the Super Bowl.

Lynn, 51, has a 26-22 record in three seasons with the Chargers. The team struggled to a 5-11 record this season, losing six of its last seven games to finish last in the AFC West.

The Chargers posted a 12-4 record and won a playoff game in 2018 under Lynn, but Los Angeles suffered multiple injuries and struggled with turnovers this year.

Lynn and the Chargers' front office now must navigate an off-season centered around the uncertain status of franchise quarterback Philip Rivers. Rivers recently moved his family from San Diego to Florida, and the franchise is expected to part ways with the longtime starter.

The Chargers could turn to Rivers' backup, Tyrod Taylor, or the team could pursue a free-agent quarterback.