Rapper Jay-Z arrives on the field with his and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) puts his arm around New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankee great Alex Rodriguez (L) and former San Francisco receiver Jerry Rice meet before the start of the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

According to Caesars, Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites to win the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes warms up before the start of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Football fans stand in a moment of silence to honor Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a California helicopter crash. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

This was the second performance Lovato has made since her overdose and hospitalization in 2018. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

49ers safety Jimmie Ward (20) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), forcing a fumble near the goal line and a first down in the first quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill evades a tackle by 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes slides away from 49ers defenders in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes scores against 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on a one-yard run in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes (C) throws to running back Damien Williams (R) in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes (L) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (C) and defensive end Ronald Blair (98) in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs running back Damien Williams finds an opening against the 49ers in the first half. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out on a keeper and 12 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and the Chiefs defense celebrates an interception against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts after a penalty nullified a completed pass against the Chiefs in the second quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk dives over the goal line with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Garoppolo in the second quarter as Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu defends. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk celebrates a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

In the run-up to the show, Shakira (L) had said the selection of her and Lopez was "a very important moment for the Latino community in this country." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Garoppolo (C) is sacked in the fourth quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Garoppolo lies on the field in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after the go-ahead touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) and safety Tarvarius Moore leave the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Chiefs outgained the 49ers 397 total yards to 351. Kansas City also won the time of possession battle by more than six minutes.

San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points to bring a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter before the Chiefs made their comeback to win the game.

Chiefs Cam Erving kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The win gave the Chiefs their first Super Bowl victory since 1970 and marked the third straight playoff game in which Kansas City overcame a deficit of at least 10 points to win the game. The Chiefs beat Houston in the divisional round after trailing 24-0 and Tennessee in the AFC Championship after being down 10-0 -- but both of those deficits occurred in the first half.

"We never lost faith, that's the biggest thing," Mahomes said. "Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That's what we have preached all year long."

San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points to bring a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter -- before Mahomes came alive.

The 2018 NFL MVP connected with speedster Tyreek Hill for a 44-yard reception to spark the Chiefs' first drive of the final frame, igniting a run of 21 unanswered points down the stretch.

"That was great man, absolutely great," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "I love this guy (Mahomes). This is what it's all about. I appreciate every bit of it."

Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to end the possession, cutting the Chiefs' deficit to three points. The Chiefs' defense then forced a three-and-out from the 49ers offense, before Mahomes threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to running back Damien Williams.

Williams scored a 38-yard rushing touchdown on the Chiefs' next drive, putting the game away. Chiefs defensive back Kendall Fuller intercepted Garoppolo on the 49ers' final possession.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl LIV MVP after completing 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of 31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Williams had 21 touches for 133 total yards and two scores in the win. Hill had nine catches for 105 yards.

The Chiefs outgained the 49ers 397 total yards to 351. Kansas City also won the time of possession battle by more than six minutes.

San Francisco and Kansas City were tied 10-10 at halftime. Mahomes threw interceptions on each of his two third quarter drives, before throwing touchdowns on his first two drives of the fourth quarter, leading the Chiefs to the dramatic win.

The 49ers defense forced a three-and-out on the Chiefs' first drive of the game. The 49ers then took 5:58 off the clock during their first possession, which resulted in a 38-yard field goal from Robbie Gould.

Mahomes, who appeared a bit hesitant on the Chiefs' first drive, made throws with conviction on the Chiefs' second possession. He found Kelce for several big plays on the drive. Mahomes gave the Chiefs a four-point edge with a one-yard run in the first quarter.

The 49ers had the ball at the start of the second quarter, but not for long. Garoppolo let a pass sail to his right while being mauled by the Chiefs' defensive line. The throw was intercepted by Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Mahomes launched a 28-yard pass to Sammy Watkins two plays later, putting the Chiefs in striking distance, but the 49ers defense held up in the red zone. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 31-yard field goal to increase Kansas City's advantage to 10-3 about five minutes into the second frame.

The 49ers rebounded on their second drive of the second quarter, tying the game on a Garoppolo's 15-yard pass to Juszczyk. The scoring connection ended a seven-play, 80-yard drive.

The 49ers used their physical defensive front and ball-hawking secondary to overcome the early 10-3 deficit and take control of the game in the third quarter.

Gould gave the 49ers a 13-10 with a field goal on the first drive of the second half. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner then intercepted Mahomes, sparking a 6-play, 55-yard scoring drive. Raheem Mostert ended the drive with a one-yard run, giving the 49ers a 10-point edge.

Chiefs fans dominated the decibel level from the stands at Hard Rock Stadium, with more supporters making the trip from Kansas City than San Francisco. But the 49ers quieted the crowd by keeping Mahomes on the sideline and using long drives to take time off the clock in the third quarter.

Mahomes connected with Kelce for a one-yard score to end the Chiefs' first drive of the fourth quarter. He threw a five-yard touchdown toss to Williams on his second possession of the quarter, sparking the Chiefs victory.

"We had to jump in it," Mahomes said. "The defense got some big stops and we found a way to win. Coach Reid told me to keep firing. Keep on believing. He gives me the confidence to go out there, and it worked out well in the end."

Mahomes became the youngest player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and an NFL MVP award with the victory -- at 24 years and 138 days old. Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith held the previous mark at 24 years and 233 days old.