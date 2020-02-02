Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sustained a knee injury in Week 7, but appears to be back to full strength entering Super Bowl LIV Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Jason Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes to help his team overcome a 24-point deficit in their first game this postseason. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shown speaking to the media Monday in Miami, is averaging four passing touchdowns per game this postseason. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for his ability to make unorthodox throws, but the 2018 NFL MVP wants to try something new against an NFL defense: a behind-the-back pass.

"[Mahomes] tries it all the time because he keeps lobbying for coach [Andy] Reid to put it in the system," Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne told NFL Network. "He tells coach Reid, 'I can option this way and then throw it back this way', and I'm like, 'Ahhh, let's just take care of the ball.'"

Several Chiefs players said Mahomes frequently does the behind-the-back throw at practice, delivering the pass with accuracy for up to 20 yards down the field.

Mahomes has already thrown several no-look passes and a left-handed toss during his young -- but decorated -- NFL tenure. The 24-year-old gunslinger is mostly known for his ability to break out of the pocket and use his strong arm to throw deep passes to his speedy wide receivers. He can also stay in the pocket and pick apart opposing defenses with his accuracy.

A Week 7 knee injury limited his mobility during parts of his 2019 campaign, but he appears to be back to full strength and ready to attack the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers secondary in Super Bowl LIV Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mahomes completed 65.9 percent of this throws for 4,031 yards, 26 scores and five interceptions in 14 starts this season. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has completed 65.7 percent of his passes for an average of 307.5 passing yards and four touchdowns per game this postseason.

"Each and every time we step on the field we want to be different than any other team: Offense, defense and special teams," Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Monday on Super Bowl Opening Night.

"We want to be different. We want to make the big play. On offense, we want to score on every play.

The Chiefs and 49ers kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Mahomes' Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites to win the game, according to Caesars.