MIAMI, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named 2019 NFL MVP at the NFL Honors award show Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.

Jackson, 23, completed 66.1 percent of his throws for 3,127 yards, a league-high 36 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 starts this season. He also set an NFL record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season by running for 1,206 yards on 176 carries. Jackson led the Ravens to a 14-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

He won the award by a unanimous vote, becoming the second player in NFL history to do so. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also won unanimously in 2010. Jackson is also the second-youngest player to win an NFL MVP award. Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown won the honor at 21 years old in 1957.

"It means a lot," Jackson said, when asked about winning the award near his birthplace in Pompano Beach, Fla. "I love it here. I just thank the lord."

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore won Defensive Player of the Year Saturday in Miami. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill won Comeback Player of the Year honors. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won Offensive Rookie of the Year. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell won the 2019 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

"It feels good," Tannehill said. "After a lot of hard work, to get to this point is special."

Jackson also won the FedEx Air Player of the Year award. Titans running back Derrick Henry won FedEx Ground Player of the Year.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh won Coach of the Year. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was named the NFL's top assistant coach.

"Lamar is a difference-maker for us from the football standpoint because he keeps the chains moving," Harbaugh said.

Several NFL legends were also elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the NFL honors, including: former Pittsburgh Steelers great Troy Polamalu, former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce, former Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater, former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James and former Titans guard Steve Hutchinson.