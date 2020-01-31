Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) had 52 catches for 673 yards and three scores in 14 games this season. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is considering sitting out the entire 2020 season if his team wins Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in Miami.

Watkins made the comment Thursday during the Chiefs' media session. The 26-year-old pass catcher still has one year remaining on his contract with the Chiefs, and he said he doesn't plan to retire.

"If it suits me and my family and [meets] my needs, for sure," Watkins said when asked about renegotiating his Chiefs contract. "But I'm really in a different space right now. I don't know what I'm going to do. If we win it, I might chill out. I might sit out a year. You just never know."

Watkins had 50 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games this season. He had 40 catches for 519 yards and three scores in 10 games in his first season with the Chiefs in 2018. The six-year veteran joined Kansas City as a free agent during the 2018 off-season, signing a three-year, $48 million contract.

"I might want to go somewhere else and create another Super Bowl team," Watkins said. "So it's just all about how I'm feeling. I've got to sit down with my family, my parents and grandparents and everybody and just see what I want to do.''

Watkins entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent his first three seasons with the Buffalo Bills before he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins had his best season in 2015, when he recorded 60 catches for 1,047 yards and nine scores in 13 games for the Bills.

He had seven catches for 114 yards and one touchdown in the AFC Championship game two weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs have several potentially large contracts on the horizon. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said Tuesday the team would look to extend quarterback Patrick Mahomes' contract in the next 12 to 15 months. Star tight end Travis Kelce is signed through 2021, but could also ask for an extension earlier, based on his stellar play.