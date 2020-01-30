Former Baltimore Ravens and Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ed Reed (L) was a member of the Hurricanes' 2001 national championship team. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed is returning to his alma mater and rejoining the Miami Hurricanes' football program.

The school announced Thursday that Reed was hired as the chief of staff for the Hurricanes. The agreement will be finalized when the university completes a standard background check.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables," Hurricanes head football coach Manny Diaz said in a statement. "He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis."

As the Hurricanes' chief of staff, Reed will serve in an advisory role to Diaz "in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development."

Reed's duties will also include team building, student-athlete mentorship and recruiting, as permissible under NCAA rules.

Reed, 41, was a five-time first-team All-Pro safety and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and was selected to nine Pro Bowls.

Before starring at the professional level, Reed was a member of Miami's 2001 national championship team. With the Hurricanes, he set school records for career interceptions (21) and interception return yards (369).

Reed was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in January 2018. He is also a member of the University of Miami Hall of Fame.