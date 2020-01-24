Free agent NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown faces three charges stemming from an incident police say occurred Tuesday at his Hollywood, Fla., home. Photo courtesy Broward County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Antonio Brown has surrendered to police to face multiple burglary charges and spent Thursday night in a South Florida jail.

Brown was arrested at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale. He is being charged with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief of less than $1,000 in damage. The two latter charges have a listed bond amount of $5,000 apiece.

Brown, 31, who was escorted into the jail by his lawyer Eric Schwartzreich, is expected in bond court Friday morning.

"I've advised him not to [talk] right now," Schwartzreich told WFOR-TV in Miami Thursday. "He's innocent of these charges. We hoping there is a bond tomorrow [Friday] and he's going to be acquitted of all charges."

The charges stem from an incident at Brown's Hollywood, Fla., home on Tuesday, when a man told police he was attacked by Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, who was arrested Tuesday and released on bond.

Entering the 2019 season, Brown was one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history. He played in just one game, however, due to numerous issues he had with multiple teams. Brown joined the Oakland Raiders in an off-season trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers and was ultimately cut by the Raiders after he got into an argument with the team's front office.

Brown then signed with the New England Patriots on Sept. 9, but was released just 11 days later amid sexual assault accusations from a civil lawsuit, which prompted an NFL investigation. Brown has denied the accusations and has not been charged.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus severed ties with Brown last week, saying he would not return to a relationship until the former Central Michigan standout and seven-time Pro Bowl selection seeks counseling.