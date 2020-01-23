Former Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak served as the Minnesota Vikings' assistant head coach and offensive adviser this season. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak is expected to become the Minnesota Vikings' next offensive coordinator.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that the Vikings are handing offensive coordinator duties to Kubiak. He served as the team's assistant head coach and offensive adviser this season.

Kubiak will take over the position previously held by Kevin Stefanski since Week 15 of the 2018 campaign. Earlier this month, Stefanski left the Vikings after 14 seasons to become the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Kubiak, 58, coached the Texans from 2006-13 and helped guide the Broncos to a Super Bowl win during his two-season stint (2015-16) as Denver's head coach. He dealt with health issues at those previous coaching stops but has remained one of the top offensive minds in the league.

Kubiak had a significant impact on the Vikings' offense this season, which ended with a loss in the divisional round of the playoffs. From 2018 to 2019, Minnesota's offense climbed from 19th to eighth in points.

The Vikings had the second-highest designed run percentage (47) in the league this season, ranking sixth in the NFL with 133.3 rushing yards per game.

Before joining the Vikings' staff last January, Kubiak held a position in the Broncos' personnel department after retiring from coaching following the 2016 campaign. According to ESPN, he was already under contract with Minnesota through the 2020 season.