The Oakland Raiders, currently owned by Mark Davis (pictured), have won three Super Bowls since being founded in 1960. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Nearly three years after the NFL approved the organization's plans to relocate, the Oakland Raiders have been officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and team owner Mark Davis unveiled the Raiders' name change during a press conference Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium. Sisolak read a proclamation at the ceremony, officially declaring Jan. 22 as "Las Vegas Raiders Day" in the state of Nevada.

"The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in [Los Angeles]," Davis said. "Both cities will always be part of our DNA, but today we begin a new chapter in our storied history. For today, January 22, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders."

The franchise, founded in 1960, has won three Super Bowl championships in its 60-year history. In the Raiders' final season in Oakland, the team posted a 7-9 record and missed the postseason for the third consecutive year.

The NFL officially approved the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas in March 2017.

The Raiders will base their training and business operations in Henderson, Nev. The team will play their home matchups at the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, which is expected to open July 31.