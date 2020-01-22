The Washington Redskins fired former head coach Jay Gruden in October after he posted a 35-49-1 record with the NFC East franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to hire Jay Gruden as their offensive coordinator.

Gruden's contract with the AFC South franchise is in the process of being finalized, sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and ESPN. Gruden, 52, was fired as head coach of the Washington Redskins in October after the team started the 2019 season with an 0-5 record.

Gruden served as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals for three seasons before becoming coach of the Redskins in 2014. The Bengals offense ranked sixth in points during Gruden's 2013 campaign with the team. The Bengals also ranked third in passing scores and went 11-5 to win the AFC North in 2013.

Gruden posted a 35-49-1 record in 85 games with the Redskins. The Redskins offense ranked third in yards and 12th in points in 2016. Washington ranked 10th in points in 2015, after finishing 26th in points in Gruden's first season. Washington ranked last in points in 2019.

The Jaguars ranked fifth in points and sixth in yards in 2017, but have slipped in the two years since. Jacksonville ranked 31st in points in 2018 and 26th in points in 2019. The Jaguars fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo on Jan. 13, after just one season. Jacksonville fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in 2018 after he helped coach the offense for three seasons.