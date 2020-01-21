San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said running back Tevin Coleman (26) still has a good chance to play in Super Bowl LIV, despite dislocating his shoulder in the NFC Championship game. Photo by Bruce Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman has a dislocated shoulder two weeks ahead of the team's appearance in Super Bowl LIV.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the specifics of Coleman's injury Monday. Shanahan also said the running back still has a "good chance" to play against the Kansas City Chiefs Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Coleman sustained the injury during the second quarter of the 49ers' win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Coleman was carted off the field and did not return to the game. He had six carries for 21 yards before the injury.

"I mean, we've got to wait until we get the stuff [MRI results] back, so I don't want to speculate too much, but usually a week to rest it and it usually gets back in," Shanahan said. "I expect him to have a chance to play. Can't hold me to that. We'll find out more after the imaging, but expect him to have a good chance to play."

Shanahan also said Coleman's shoulder needs to be "popped" back into place. He said safety Jaquiski Tart also has a rib injury and linebacker Dre Greenlaw has an ankle sprain.

Coleman signed with the 49ers this off-season as a free agent. He had 724 yards from scrimmage and seven scores in 14 games in 2019. Coleman had a career-high 1,076 yards from scrimmage, while scoring nine touchdowns, in 2018 with the Atlanta Falcons. Shanahan spent two seasons with Coleman on the Falcons while serving as the team's offensive coordinator.

Raheem Mostert exploded for 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries for the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. He should be in line for a similar workload if Coleman isn't able to suit up for Super Bowl LIV.