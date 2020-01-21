New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman battled shoulder and knee injuries throughout this season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- New England Patriots veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent a procedure last week and is expected to be ready for the team's off-season program in April.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that Edelman had surgery on his shoulder. He was initially listed on the Patriots' injury report due to the shoulder ailment on Nov. 27, and he battled through the injury the rest of the season.

Edelman has been seen with his left arm in a sling in recent days, according to ESPN. Along with the shoulder injury, the 5-foot-10, 198-pound wideout played most of the 2019 season with partially torn rib cartilage, which resulted from defensive lineman Henry Anderson landing on Edelman during the Patriots' Week 3 victory over the New York Jets.

Edelman also was impacted by a knee injury that was first noted on the team's Dec. 11 injury report, but he didn't miss a game.

Despite the injuries, Edelman was the Patriots' leading receiver with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. The 33-year-old caught 13 of 23 targets for 137 yards over New England's last four games, including three catches for 30 yards in the Patriots' playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Edelman was arrested earlier this month in Beverly Hills, Calif., for allegedly jumping on a car. He was cited for misdemeanor vandalism.

Edelman is under contract with the Patriots through the 2021 season.