Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans are moving on from defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that Crennel is not expected to return to the role next season and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is expected to be the Texans' new defensive coordinator.

Crennel, 72, has been on the Texans' coaching staff under head coach Bill O'Brien since 2014. He was defensive coordinator from 2014 until 2016, before being promoted as assistant head coach. Crennel returned to the defensive coordinator role in 2017, when Mike Vrabel was hired to coach the Tennessee Titans.

Weaver, 39, has been on the Texans' coaching staff since 2016. He previously worked for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

The Texans defense struggled in 2019, allowing the fifth-most yards per game. The Texans also allowed the most yards per game in the playoffs, before being eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns to knock the Texans out of the playoffs in the divisional round matchup.

"It's all about evaluating, motivating and trying to put a good plan together." Romeo Crennel discussed his move back to defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/4UKPARwRdx— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 1, 2018

Sources told NFL Network the Texans will have meetings this week to determine if Crennel will continue to have a role with the team.