Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs is returning to Ohio State as defensive coordinator.

The Buckeyes announced the hire Monday. Coombs previously coached at Ohio State from 2012 to 2017. He had several roles with the Buckeyes, including cornerbacks coach, special teams coordinator and assistant defensive coordinator.

Coombs also coached at the University of Cincinnati, before joining the Buckeyes staff.

"Kerry Coombs is the coach I was really hoping we could hire and bring back to Ohio State," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "He is an excellent coach and he has had two outstanding seasons in the NFL on Mike Vrabel's staff with the Tennessee Titans.

"I've spent a season on staff with Kerry and I really like his coaching and knowledge of the game, but I also like that he knows Ohio State and he knows how to recruit to Ohio State. He's recruited some of the players currently on the team and he coached a handful of Buckeye defensive backs who went on to become first-round NFL draft picks."

The Titans ranked sixth in passing defense and eighth in opponent passer rating in 2018. The Titans ranked eighth in interceptions in 2019.

Jeff Hafley was Ohio State's secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator in 2019. Greg Mattison also served as co-defensive coordinator. Hafley left the Buckeyes in December to become the head coach at Boston College. Ohio State ranked first in total defense in 2019.