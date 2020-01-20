Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) are cornerstones of the team's offense and defense. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs opened as slight betting favorites to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City is a one-point favorite to beat San Francisco, according to Caesars. The Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship game Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The 49ers reached the Super Bowl by beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

The favored team has won the Super Bowl 34 out of 53 times.

The Chiefs and 49ers have an over/under point total of 53.5. The Chiefs are -120 favorites to win the Feb. 2 showdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City opened the season as Super Bowl favorites, before star quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a knee injury. The reigning NFL MVP is now healthy and back to dominating defenses. Mahomes posted 294 passing yards and had three passing scores and a rushing touchdown against the Titans. He scorched the Houston Texans for 321 yards and five passing scores in the Chiefs' first win this postseason.

"We fell short last year and we learned from it," Mahomes told reporters Sunday. "We built every single day and now we have a chance to go to Miami and get the ultimate goal."

The 49ers had a dominant 2019 campaign. San Francisco began the season with eight consecutive wins, before an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They won three of their last four regular season games before postseason wins against the Minnesota Vikings and Packers.

The Chiefs have two previous Super Bowl appearances, with one victory. The 49ers have five wins in six Super Bowl appearances.