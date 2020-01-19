San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) shakes hands with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the end of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers used a record-setting performance from Raheem Mostert to beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The 49ers (15-3) reached their first Super Bowl in seven years with the victory over the Packers. The Niners became the third team to advance to the Super Bowl one year after winning four or fewer games, joining the Cincinnati Bengals (1988) and then-St. Louis Rams (1999).

San Francisco will play the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks in Miami for the title. The Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans earlier Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

Mostert relegated quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a spectator role with his 220-yard, four-touchdown output on the ground. Garoppolo was only 6-of-8 passing for 77 yards.

Mostert recorded the second-most rushing yards in a postseason game, falling only 28 yards short of Eric Dickerson's record (248) set on Jan. 4, 1986. Mostert also became the first player to rush for at least four touchdowns and 200 yards in a single playoff contest.

The 49ers raced to a 27-0 halftime lead after two Robbie Gould field goals and three first-half rushing touchdowns by Mostert. The Packers finally put points on the board with Aaron Jones' 9-yard touchdown grab early in the third quarter to make it 27-7.

Mostert extended the 49ers' lead to 34-7 at the 4:49 mark in the third quarter with a 22-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the game.

The Packers responded with two scoring drives early in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to 34-20. Gould connected on his third field goal of the game late in the fourth quarter to make it a three-possession game, sealing the 49ers' victory.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 31-of-39 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones had 12 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown, while adding five receptions for 27 yards and a receiving score.

Davante Adams notched 138 receiving yards on nine catches. Jimmy Graham tallied four receptions for 59 yards on five targets.