Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave the Chiefs their first lead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans with a spectacular 27-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

With the Chiefs trailing 17-14 late in the first half, Mahomes dropped back to pass and scrambled left after seeing no open receivers. He avoided two defenders and accelerated down the left sideline.

Mahomes tiptoed down the sideline and nearly stepped out of bounds at the 25-yard line, but he managed to stay inbound before powering his way into the end zone. His 27-yard touchdown run gave the Chiefs a 21-17 lead with 11 seconds left in the first half.

Mahomes completed 14-of-20 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He added three carries for 36 yards and one rushing score.