Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Quarterback Philip Rivers has "permanently" moved from San Diego, leaving his future with the Los Angeles Chargers in question.

League sources told ESPN and ABC 10 in San Diego on Sunday that Rivers has relocated from his longtime home in San Diego to Florida to be closer to his family.

"What this means football-wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home," Rivers told ESPN.

Rivers will become a free agent this off-season after spending the first 16 seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers. He will be one of the top quarterbacks available in a free-agent market that also could include Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Marcus Mariota.

Rivers previously said he wanted to continue playing but acknowledged it might be with a different team in 2020. The Chargers have backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor under contract for next season if the franchise opts to part ways with Rivers.

Rivers, 38, completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions this season. The 23 passing scores were his fewest since 2007.

Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, ranks sixth in NFL history in both career passing yards (59,271) and touchdown throws (397).