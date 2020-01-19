San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) suffered the shoulder injury in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was knocked out of Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a shoulder injury.

Coleman exited in the second quarter of the NFC title game against the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers announced the tailback will not return to the matchup.

With under 10 minutes left before halftime, Coleman fell awkwardly on his right arm after he was brought down by Packers safety Adrian Amos on a 4-yard run. Coleman immediately appeared to be in pain as the 49ers' training staff rushed onto the field.

After a few minutes on the field, Coleman was able to stand up but failed to walk off under his own power. He was taken to the locker room on a cart and later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Coleman finished with 21 yards on six carries in the first half. In his absence, Raheem Mostert picked up 160 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries before halftime.

The 49ers held a 27-0 lead over the Packers at halftime.