Jan. 15 (UPI) -- LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady is leaving the Tigers to become the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN Tuesday that Brady accepted the job at Carolina.

The Panthers (5-11) ranked 20th in points and 31st in passing scores in 2019. Carolina fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey after the 2017 season. They replaced offensive coordinator Norv Turner with his son, Scott, in 2019.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy under Brady in 2019. Burrow led the nation with 60 passing scores, 5,671 yards and completed 76.3 percent of his throws, the best mark in college football. The Tigers also led college football with 568.5 yards of total offense per game and 48.4 points per game.

Brady will join former Baylor coach Matt Rhule on the Panthers' revamped staff. The franchise fired Ron Rivera in December. The Panthers hired Rhule as their new coach Jan. 7.

Brady worked as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints in 2017-2018, before being hired at LSU. He won the Broyles Award in January as the best assistant in college football.