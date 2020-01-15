Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) announced his decision to forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft on Jan. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not participate in workouts at the NFL scouting combine, but is expected to throw for scouts before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa's agent Leigh Steinberg informed AL.com of the quarterback's plans Tuesday. Tagovailoa had hip surgery in November and missed the end of this junior season with the Crimson Tide. He entered the season as the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, before quarterback Joe Burrow posted a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign while leading LSU to a national title.

Tagovailoa will still attend the combine. He will either do a 40-minute throwing session at Alabama's pro day in March or a pro day at a different time or location, depending on his health.

"The [intention] there is the ball never touches the ground, and I think he's going to blow away teams in that process," Steinberg said.

RELATED Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa will enter 2020 NFL Draft

Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his throws for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions this season before sustaining his season-ending injury. He declared for the 2020 NFL Draft on Jan. 6.

Tagovailoa will also travel with Steinberg to meet with general managers, owners and coaches during Super Bowl week in Miami.

The former Alabama star and Heisman Trophy runner-up also dealt with high-ankle sprains during his 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Crimson tide.

RELATED Alabama Crimson Tide S Xavier McKinney entering 2020 NFL Draft

Tagovailoa said he was going to stay in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for his rehab when asked about his injuries during his announcement to forgo his senior season at Alabama in order to go to the NFL.

"I'm just focusing on my rehab," Tagovailoa said. "With all the teams and deciding if I'm going to do things physically, we will decide that with our athletic training staff and then with what the doctors have to say."

Tagovailoa is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on April 25 in Las Vegas.