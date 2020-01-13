Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) is just one of several weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' high-octane offense. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are now Super Bowl favorites after completing a 24-point comeback to beat the Houston Texans and reach the 2020 AFC Championship game.

The Baltimore Ravens entered the NFL playoffs as the favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy, according to Caesars. The San Francisco 49ers took over as the favorites after the Ravens were eliminated.

Kansas City now has +110 odds of winning the Super Bowl. The 49ers have +145 odds of winning it all Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Chiefs in the AFC title game. They have +750 odds of winning the Super Bowl. The Green Bay Packers battle the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Packers have the longest odds of winning it all, at +850.

Kansas City opened the season as a Super Bowl favorite, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with a knee injury in October. The Chiefs went 1-3 that month before rebounding with eight wins in their final nine games, including their comeback victory against the Texans Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

Mahomes completed 65.7 percent of his throws for 321 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Chiefs' divisional round win. His 134.6 passer rating is the best of any playoff quarterback.

The Chiefs host the Titans at 3:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The 49ers host the Packers at 6:40 p.m. Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Chiefs are 7.5-point favorites to beat the Titans. The 49ers are 7-point favorites to beat the Packers.