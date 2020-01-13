Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo and the Jacksonville Jaguars mutually agreed to part ways after one season, the team announced Monday.

DeFilippo became the third offensive coach to leave the Jaguars' coaching staff this off-season. Quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich left after the season to become the head coach of the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos and assistant running backs coach John Donovan was announced as the University of Washington's next offensive coordinator.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone hired DeFilippo last January to repair a Jaguars offense that scored only two touchdowns in the last five games and ranked 27th in total offense and 31st in scoring during the 2018 season.

The Jaguars signed former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in free agency to pair him with DeFilippo, who worked with the Super Bowl MVP in Philadelphia. Foles suffered a broken collarbone in the regular-season opener, leaving Jacksonville with sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew at quarterback for a majority of the season.

Foles returned to the lineup in November but was unable to produce, leading the team to finish with Minshew as the starter. The Jaguars ranked 26th in the NFL in points (300) and 20th in the league in total yards with 342 yards per game this season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Offensive Coordinator John DeFilippo have mutually agreed to part ways. Head Coach Doug Marrone will begin the offensive coordinator search immediately.— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 13, 2020

DeFilippo spent the first 13 games of the 2018 season as the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator. He was the Eagles' quarterbacks coach in 2016-17 and the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator in 2016.