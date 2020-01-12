New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is scheduled to appear in court on April 13. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., and cited for misdemeanor vandalism, according to a police spokeswoman.

Edelman, 33, jumped on the hood of a vehicle and caused damage, police said. Beverly Hills police cited him for vandalism and later released the wideout on a citation.

In a statement, police said Edelman is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce posted a picture on social media last night that showed himself, Edelman and ex-Patriots receiver Danny Amendola in Beverly Hills. Edelman is from Redwood City, Calif.

Edelman, who was named Super Bowl LIII MVP, was the Patriots' leading receiver this season. He recorded 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

Edelman played through shoulder and knee injuries in the 2019 campaign. League sources told the Boston Globe that the veteran pass-catcher is expected to undergo surgery in the off-season to repair the ailments.

The Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans last week.