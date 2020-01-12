Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdowns in the first half Sunday against the Houston Texans. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes capped the Chiefs' first-half rally with a spectacular touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce in Sunday's divisional round matchup against the Houston Texans.

With under one minute left in the second quarter, Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense faced third-and-goal at the Texans' 5-yard line. Mahomes dropped back to pass and rolled to the left sideline as three Texans defenders pursued him.

As Mahomes neared the line of scrimmage, the 24-year-old gunslinger slowed and dragged his left foot to avoid an illegal forward pass penalty. He then delivered a quick strike to Kelce, who hauled in the pass for a 5-yard score.

The Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead in Sunday's playoff game after multiple miscues by the Chiefs. Mahomes stopped the bleeding and ultimately guided Kansas City on four scoring drives and 28 straight points to close the first half with a 28-24 lead.

Mahomes completed 12-of-22 passes and recorded 178 total yards and four touchdowns in the first half.