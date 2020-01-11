Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) had two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers Saturday in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers held the Minnesota Vikings to 147 total yards and sacked Kirk Cousins six times in an NFC divisional round playoff win Saturday in Santa Clara, Calif., advancing to the NFC Championship game.

Minnesota totalled just 21 rushing yards in the loss. Cousins completed 21 of 29 passes for 172 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards, one score and an interception for the 49ers. Running back Tevin Coleman had 105 yards and two scores on 22 carries in the win.

The 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks or Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game Jan. 19 at Levi's Stadium.

"We played good football today," 49ers tight end George Kittle told reporters. "We have been playing good football all year. We keep putting good football on tape. People keep telling us we aren't very good. We are just going to keep playing good football I guess."

Nick Bosa had six tackles and two sacks for the 49ers. Anthony Zettel, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford also had sacks for San Francisco (13-3).

"[Bosa] has been a stud," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He has been awesome on and off the field. I'm extremely happy to have him on our team."

Minnesota (10-6) punted on the game's opening drive. The 49ers then used an 8-play, 61-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead. Garoppolo connected with Kendrick Bourne for a three-yard touchdown to end the drive.

The Vikings answered with a seven-play, 79-yard drive. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to tie the score at 7-7.

The 49ers and Vikings each punted before the 49ers took a 14-7 lead after a 10-play, 53-yard scoring drive. Coleman ended that second quarter drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown. Dan Bailey made a 39-yard field goal with 31 seconds remaining in the second quarter, making the score 14-10 at halftime.

Robbie Gould made a 35-yard field goal for the 49ers on the first drive of the second half. Coleman scored his second touchdown with 4:54 remaining in the third quarter, giving the 49ers a 24-10 edge. Gould made another field goal at the start of the fourth frame, increasing San Francisco's lead to 17 points.

The Vikings turned the ball over on downs on their final two drives.

Seattle faces Green Bay at 6:40 p.m. EST Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., to determine which team will battle San Francisco in the NFC Championship game.