Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Josh McCown (18) suffered the injury in the second quarter Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Josh McCown played the second half of Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks with a torn hamstring.

League sources told ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday that McCown is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday. It is expected to take about six months to fully recover, putting his 2020 season in question.

McCown, 40, replaced Carson Wentz in the first quarter against the Seahawks. Wentz exited with a concussion and was later ruled out for the remainder of the matchup.

McCown scrambled multiple times in the opening half, including a memorable 11-yard run late in the second quarter that set up a field goal by Jake Elliott. According to ESPN, the injury occurred in the second frame.

RELATED New York Mets extend spring training invitation to Tim Tebow

With third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld inactive against Seattle, McCown finished the game. He completed 18-of-24 passes for 174 yards and absorbed six sacks in the Eagles' 17-9 loss.

After the game, McCown was emotional when reflecting on his NFL career.

"This year has been nothing short of special for me," McCown told reporters. "I've really enjoyed it and have learned so much from so many people. I'm thankful to be a part of it. As far as the future goes, we'll see. I haven't made any decisions yet. I'll get with my family and talk with them. I retired once, so I know how to do that. We'll just see."

McCown has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,731 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions in 102 career games between the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Eagles.