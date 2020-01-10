Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) didn't practice Friday because of a calf injury. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs listed defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce as questionable for Sunday's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Jones failed to practice Friday because of a calf injury, according to the Chiefs' official injury report. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters Jones "tweaked" his calf during the week but didn't disclose how the defensive lineman was injured.

Jones was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and a limited participant Thursday. Kelce was a limited participant all week with a knee injury.

Jones has recorded 36 total tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble and four passes defensed in 13 regular-season games this season and was named to his first Pro Bowl. He notched 15.5 sacks in the 2018 campaign.

Kelce had 97 receptions for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular-season games this year.

The No. 2 seed Chiefs (12-4) will host the fourth-seeded Texans (10-6) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.