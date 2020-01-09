Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson (pictured) relieved offensive coordinator Mike Groh of his duties after he spent the last three seasons with the team. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch, the team announced Thursday.

"After much consideration and discussion, I have decided to make a change at the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach positions," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said in a statement. "It was not an easy decision for me to make and I appreciate everything that Mike Groh and Carson Walch contributed to the organization and to my staff.

"As I said yesterday, they were a big part of our success down the stretch this past season. This is one of the most difficult parts of the job and something that weighs on me, but ultimately I have to make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of the football team moving forward."

The news comes a day after Pederson told reporters the assistant coaches were likely to return next season.

"I apologize for any confusion that I created during [Wednesday's] press conference, including my comments on Coach [Jim] Schwartz, who has done a great job as our defensive coordinator," Pederson said Thursday. "It was my intent not to comment on any of my staff during the ongoing evaluations, because I wanted to be able to go through the process and communicate any decision directly with the individuals.

"I did a poor job of explaining that the first time I was asked. I will continue to evaluate everything, and consider all possibilities to improve our football team."

Groh served as offensive coordinator for the last two seasons after joining the Eagles as wide receivers coach in 2017. Walch was the Eagles' assistant receivers coach in 2018 and was promoted to wide receivers coach last season.

The Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs Sunday with a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.